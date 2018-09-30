Tom Hardy on who will win between Bane and Venom

Tom Hardy’s Venom releases on October 5. Tom Hardy’s Venom releases on October 5.

Tom Hardy is playing the titular role in the upcoming film Venom which is based on the Marvel character of the same name. The actor is no stranger to comic-book roles, having played the role of Batman villain Bane in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises.

Comicbook.com asked the actor who did he think would win in a public-speaking contest. “Bane. He’s a demagogue,” he said without hesitation. Tom Hardy’s performance as Bane was widely praised. Unlike the Bane in comic-books, his take was more grounded.

Venom comes with a PG-13 rating in the US. This has disappointed many fans, who say the film will have to let go of the gory stuff the character does in comics. The director of the film, Ruben Fleischer, however, says that PG-13 was always the plan. He said, “We only ever talked about this movie as being PG13. What I’ve said in the past is that we wanted to push the violence to the hilt. The Dark Knight was always a huge reference point for me, personally, just as far as how far you could take a PG-13 because in that movie they put a pen through a guy’s forehead so I figure if you can do that in a PG-13 movie, you can bite some heads off as well.”

The official synopsis of the film goes, “One of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen, starring Academy Award (R) nominated actor Tom Hardy as the lethal protector Venom.”

Venom hits theatres on October 5.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd