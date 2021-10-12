Tom Hardy on his character in Venom Let There Be Carnage: ‘It’s two people who are having to live together like a married couple’

Tom Hardy is excited for the release of his Marvel movie Venom: Let There Be Carnage, a sequel to Venom which released in 2018. The first film had garnered a mixed response from critics, but it ended up dominating the box office.

Talking about his role, Hardy said in a statement, “It’s a joy to play two different parts of a psyche because Venom and Eddie are one for me. They are just differentiated by the fact that one is the monster and one is Eddie, but they are always contained within one individual.”

“It’s two people who are having to live together like a married couple or as flatmates who get on each other’s nerves. It’s just not working. There are things that we like about each other and things that we don’t like about each other. And trying to keep this situation contained is not as easy as Eddie might have thought it was going to be. We find them in the second movie having lived together for a significant amount of time and now it’s painful and irritating,” Hardy added with a laugh.

Venom 2 will also see Woody Harrelson’s Carnage go up against Tom Hardy’s Venom. Showering praise on his co-star, Hardy said, “Woody is one of the coolest people I have ever met. As a human being and as an actor, he is just formidable and 100 per cent trustworthy to deliver. There is nothing that you can present him with that will shock him. He has an answer, a solution to everything and he has a story to tell. As an artiste, he is just wonderful and such a brilliant, talented playful creative, so it’s an absolute joy to work with him.”

Promising an absolute spectacle for fans, Hardy concluded by saying that Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a bigger and better version of Venom. He said, “There are incredible action sequences in this one. For me, this film is much more than the original. We’ve built on the first. We’ve developed this character and in this one, we are pushing it story-wise, with plot, introduction of great new characters and mining the territory and investing in what we loved from the first film. And we’re adding to the thrill and spectacle elements with fantastic sequences that are completely different than anything we saw in the first. This is a new film, and a new world with new characters and new stakes.”

Directed by Andy Serkis, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will release in India on October 14.