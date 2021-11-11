scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Tom Hardy, Channing Tatum to star in movie about Afghanistan evacuation

Jules Daly, Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy will produce the film about the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan with Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan of Free Association.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
November 11, 2021 4:00:57 am
Tom Hardy and Channing TatumTom Hardy and Channing Tatum will next be seen in Havoc and The Lost City respectively. (Photos: venommovie/Instagram, channingtatum/Instagram)

Hollywood stars Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum are feature in a film about the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Universal has picked up the untitled project, which will be directed by George Nolfi of The Adjustment Bureau fame, as per Deadline.

Based on recently reported true stories, the film will follow three former special forces team members who jump back into the fray alongside their Afghan counterparts, to rescue families and allies left behind amid the rapid fall of Afghanistan to Taliban in August this year.

Jules Daly, Tatum and Hardy will produce as well as Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan of Free Association.

Nolfi, who has also written on films like Ocean’s Twelve, The Bourne Ultimatum and Timeline, will serve as an executive producer.

Hardy recently featured in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the sequel to his 2018 hit Venom and will next star in Gareth Evan’s Netflix thriller Havoc.

Tatum will soon be appearing in the upcoming film Dog, which is a comedy that he is co-directing alongside Reid Carolin. He will also star opposite Oscar winner Sandra Bullock in The Lost City.

