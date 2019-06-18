Tom Hanks: Toy Story 4 is as profound and new as the previous movies

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks is the voice of Woody again in the fourth iteration of Pixar’s Toy Story franchise. The actor talked about the journey his cowboy character has gone through across three movies.

He said, “We’ve been through profound examinations of community, of family, of growing older and finding new purpose. And this one ends up being just as profound and new as the previous movies. They are all toys. As long as they don’t break, they can live forever.”

Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley praised Hanks. He said Woody would not be Woody without the voice of Tom Hanks, “He knows the character so well. I don’t think Woody would work without Tom Hanks. He is such a fearful character, yet Tom conveys his fears in such a lovable way.”

Hanks also spoke about the appeal of the Toy Story franchise that has fans in every age group and has managed to charm multiple generations. “The Toy Story films accomplish what timeless classics aim for. They are full of innocent characters who face an endless trail of adventures. We all know the likes of Woody, Buzz, Bo Peep and Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, and we wonder who we would be… if we were toys.”

Apart from Tom Hanks, Toy Story 4 also features the voices of Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Madeleine McGraw, Christina Hendricks, Keanu Reeves, Ally Maki, Jay Hernandez, Lori Alan and Joan Cusack.

The film releases on June 21.