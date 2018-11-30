Tom Hanks in talks to play Geppetto in Disney’s live-action Pinocchio

Hollywood star Tom Hanks is in early negotiations to play the fatherly figure Geppetto in Disney’s live-action adaptation of its classic animated story Pinocchio.

Paul King is directing the film to be produced by Andrew Miano and Chris Weitz, reported Variety. King, Weitz, and Simon Farnaby have written the most recent draft of the film.

The original animated movie revolves around living puppet who, with the help of a cricket as his conscience, must prove himself worthy to become a real boy.

Geppetto is the puppeteer who created Pinocchio and eventually becomes the fatherly figure he always wanted.

In other news, recently, Tom Hanks had shown why he is one of the world’s best actors as he leapt into action when a theatergoer had a medical emergency during his performance of Shakespeare’s Henry IV.

The two-time Oscar winner used his masterful improvisation skills to entertain a restless crowd at the Veterans Affairs’ West Los Angeles campus when the audience member fell unconscious.