scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 23, 2021
Must Read

Tom Hanks starrer Bios to release in August

Alongside Tom Hanks, Bios also stars Caleb Landry Jones, Samira Wiley, Skeet Ulrich and Laura Harrier.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | January 23, 2021 2:49:28 pm
tom hanks biosTom Hanks' Bios to release in August after a four month delay. (Photo: Reuters)

Veteran actor Tom Hanks’ upcoming sci-fi feature Bios has been delayed by four months.

A Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment production, the movie was scheduled to open in the US theatres on April 16 this year but will now release on August 13, reported Variety.

The film has been directed by Miguel Sapochnik, best known for helming episodes of HBO’s epic fantasy Game of Thrones.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Penned by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell, the post-apocalyptic drama follows the last man on Earth, an ailing inventor name Finch (Hanks). As he nears death, he builds an android to protect his beloved dog.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The film’s cast also includes actors Caleb Landry Jones, Samira Wiley, Skeet Ulrich and Laura Harrier.

Robert Zemeckis, who collaborated with Hanks on Forrest Gump, Cast Away and The Polar Express, is the executive producer alongside Luck, Sapochnik, Andy Berman and Adam Merims.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

anupamaa, kundali bhagya
Anupamaa continues to top TRP charts, Kundali Bhagya slips down

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 23: Latest News

Advertisement