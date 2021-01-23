Tom Hanks starrer Bios to release in August

Tom Hanks' Bios to release in August after a four month delay. (Photo: Reuters)

Veteran actor Tom Hanks’ upcoming sci-fi feature Bios has been delayed by four months.

A Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment production, the movie was scheduled to open in the US theatres on April 16 this year but will now release on August 13, reported Variety.

The film has been directed by Miguel Sapochnik, best known for helming episodes of HBO’s epic fantasy Game of Thrones.

Penned by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell, the post-apocalyptic drama follows the last man on Earth, an ailing inventor name Finch (Hanks). As he nears death, he builds an android to protect his beloved dog.

The film’s cast also includes actors Caleb Landry Jones, Samira Wiley, Skeet Ulrich and Laura Harrier.

Robert Zemeckis, who collaborated with Hanks on Forrest Gump, Cast Away and The Polar Express, is the executive producer alongside Luck, Sapochnik, Andy Berman and Adam Merims.