Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are ‘taking it one-day-at-a-time’ after coronavirus diagnosis

Tom Hanks shared a photo with Rita Wilson on Instagram. The couple has been tested positive for coronavirus. (Photo: Tom Hanks/Instagram) Tom Hanks shared a photo with Rita Wilson on Instagram. The couple has been tested positive for coronavirus. (Photo: Tom Hanks/Instagram)

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were tested positive with coronavirus on Thursday, and the Forrest Gump actor took to Twitter on Friday to inform his fans about his health.

Hanks shared a photo of himself and wife Rita on Twitter. Along with it, he wrote, “Hello folks. Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx.”

Tom Hanks was in Australia for the shooting of Elvis Presley biopic when he was tested for the virus. The production of the Baz Luhrmann directorial was halted after the actor was tested positive. Warner Bros shared in a statement, “We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).”

The statement further read, “We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”

Earlier, Tom Hanks’ son Colin Hanks took to Twitter and shared, “My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances.”

Chet Hanks, Tom and Rita’s younger son, also shared a video on Instagram and said, “My parents got coronavirus. Crazy. They are both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there, but I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine. They are not even that sick. They are not worried about it. They are not tripping, but they are going through the necessary health precautions, obviously.”

