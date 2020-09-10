Tom Hanks returns to Australia six months after COVID-19 diagnosis

Tom Hanks has returned to Australia to shoot for Elvis. (Photo: AP)

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, who was tested positive for coronavirus in March along with his wife Rita Wilson, is now back in Australia to resume filming for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. Hanks tested positive for COVID-19 just before he was to start shooting for the film in Queensland.

“It is a real privilege in this unprecedented global moment that Tom Hanks has been able to return to Australia to join Austin Butler and all of our extraordinary cast and crew to commence production on Elvis,” Luhrmann said in a statement as reported by Deadline.

The team of Elvis is currently in the Queensland region of Australia where Tom Hanks will resume work. Presently, the actor is in quarantine for two weeks. “We are all excited to start working with Tom Hanks when he is out of quarantine in two weeks,” Baz Luhrmann added.

Back in March, Luhrmann had said that they will not be taking their sets down in Queensland but will “simply locking up the creative space over the next few days.”

In Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presly biopic, Tom Hanks plays Elvis’ manager Tom Parker. The titular role is being played by Austin Butler.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd