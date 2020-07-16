Tom Hanks recounts coronavirus ordeal: My bones felt like they were made of soda crackers

Tom Hanks can currently be seen in Greyhound. (Photo: Tom Hanks/Instagram) Tom Hanks can currently be seen in Greyhound. (Photo: Tom Hanks/Instagram)

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks recently opened up about his experience with coronavirus. Hanks and his wife, actor Rita Wilson were among the first celebrities to come out and talk about their experience with COVID-19. While speaking to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, Hanks said that his bones “felt like they were made of soda crackers.”

Hanks tested positive for COVID-19 as he was about to start shooting for Baz Luhrmann’s yet-untitled Elvis Presley biopic in Australia.

Earlier, Tom Hanks had recounted his COVID-19 experience and said that although both he and his wife suffered, Rita’s condition was worse. On The National Defense Radio Show, Hanks had said, “Rita went through a tougher time than I did. She had a much higher fever. She had lost her sense of taste and sense of smell. She got absolutely no joy from food for a better part of three weeks.”

Hanks was last seen in the war movie Greyhound, directed by Aaron Schneider. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film three stars and wrote, “You wish the crew was more detailed; a back-story or two would have been nice. Except for an African-American head chef (Morgan) who keeps following the captain around with small-meals-on-trays that he (the captain) manages never to eat, a skilful tracker (Graham) of enemy subs under the cold, grey water (the film is almost fully grey, varying the palette with blue and black), and a couple of young ones who exchange fearful glances when their captain seems to be taking his time to veer away from danger, the others are just a collection of faces.”

