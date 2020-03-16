Greyhound trailer: Tom Hanks is at war

Greyhound will release in June this year. Greyhound will release in June this year.

The trailer for Tom Hanks’ war drama Greyhound is out. Greyhound looks like an epic war film which takes place at sea. With impressive visuals and a determined-looking Hanks at the centre of it all, Greyhound seems like a potential box office winner.

However, what seems repetitive and exhausting is the fact that it is a period war film, inspired by ‘true events.’ And we have had dozens of those in the past, with only a few managing to win over both the audience as well as critics.

Apart from Tom Hanks, the movie will also see Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue in pivotal roles. What is also interesting is that Greyhound has been written by Hanks himself. It has been helmed by Aaron Schneider, who directed the critically acclaimed film Get Low.

The trailer release of Greyhound comes days after Tom Hanks announced that he and wife Rita Wilson had been tested positive for coronavirus.

Greyhound will be released in June 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd