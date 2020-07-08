Tom Hanks called Greyhound the perfect 90-minute movie: Aaron Schneider

Actor Tom Hanks has penned the screenplay of Greyhound. Actor Tom Hanks has penned the screenplay of Greyhound.

Tom Hanks’s upcoming film Greyhound will begin streaming on Apple+ this Friday. Adapted from the CS Forester novel The Good Shepherd, the film has been directed by Aaron Schneider. During a virtual press conference, Schneider talked about working with Hanks as a writer as well as an actor.

Schneider said that even though it was “double duty” for Hanks, he was simply “terrific.” He shared that during the pre-production, they worked together as a director and writer but once they were on set, “the script was the Bible, and Tom, very naturally and very easily segued into his traditional role as actor, and he was terrific to work with.”

Aaron Schneider shared that despite all the pre-production, they sometimes had little meetings on the set as writer and director. He mentioned that these meetings were very “instantaneous” and that overall, this was a “smooth” process. He added, “He (Tom) was a good writer to work with.”

Schneider also shared that for Tom Hanks, Greyhound was “a real passion project.” He added that for him, this is a “faithful adaptation” with “very little embellishment.” The director mentioned that it was Hank’s passion to make Greyhound “as experiential as it can possibly be.”

Aaron Schneider concluded, “He (Tom) called it the perfect 90-minute movie. And that’s what we set out to do.”

Greyhound releases on July 10 on Apple TV+.

