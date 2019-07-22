A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood trailer: Tom Hanks starrer looks like the perfect holiday movie

The trailer of Tom Hanks starrer A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood is out, and it looks like the perfect holiday film. Truth be told, any Hanks film inevitably ends up becoming the kind of movie you would want to watch with your entire family. And this Marielle Heller directorial is no different.

Advertising

The film is based on the interaction that takes place between an Esquire magazine journalist and beloved American television personality Fred Rogers. The movie’s narrative is based on their encounters and how their meetings change the scribe’s life for the better.

The trailer has a feel-good, slice-of-life vibe to it and feels safe in the experienced hands of Hollywood legend Tom Hanks. We are more or less given the synopsis of the movie via the trailer, which is kind of a shame. However, if the audience buys into the act of Hanks as Rogers (which it most likely will), only a few powerful emotional moments in the film should do the trick.

The film’s synopsis reads, “Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America’s most beloved neighbour.”

A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood will release on November 22.