Tom Hanks sweeps into action in a mid-show medical emergency

Tom Hanks has shown why he is one of the world’s best actors as he leapt into action when a theatergoer had a medical emergency during his performance of Shakespeare’s Henry IV. The two-time Oscar winner used his masterful improvisation skills to entertain a restless crowd at the Veterans Affairs’ West Los Angeles campus when the audience member fell unconscious, Deadline.com reported.

He was sweating during Hanks’ performance, resulting in the play being halted as crew members with medical training attempted to give first aid. Paramedics arrived and began testing the patient, resulting in a 20-minute delay. That’s when Hanks decided to take matters into his own hands. He kept the audience focused on him to allow the show’s crew, made up of military veterans with medical training, and later the paramedics, to treat the audience member without interruption.

“No intermission brew for you!” Hanks said, brandishing a sword while staying in character as Falstaff, Deadline.com reported. Those who attempted to leave incurred his wrath, addressing the departing as the “scurvy rogues who stood up from their seats” and an “insult to all actors and to Shakespeare himself”.Finally, the medical emergency was resolved and the show went on.

Henry IV by William Shakespeare is play directed by Daniel Sullivan which features Tom Hanks as Sir John Falstaff with Harry Groener, Hamish Linklater, Joe Morton, and Rondi Reed. This role marks the debut of Tom Hanks on stage as Shakespeare’s greatest comedic character. There are going to be 24 performances of the show till July 1 at The Japanese Garden on the West Los Angeles VA campus.

