Tom Felton shares health update after collapsing at golf event: ‘Feeling better by the day’

English actor and musician Tom Felton has shared a health update. The actor, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, collapsed while playing a celebrity golf exhibition at the ongoing Ryder Cup in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

He shared a video on his Instagram profile, in which he reassures his fans that after the ‘scare’, he is feeling better “by the day”.

Tom Felton did not reveal the reason for his collapse but said he is “on the mend, officially.” He also played the guitar and sang a few impromptu lines.

Felton was last seen in the Dutch World War II film The Forgotten Battle. It is all set to be released on Netflix in October. He will next be seen in Save the Cinema. The film also stars Jonathan Pryce, Samantha Morton, Adeel Akhtar, and Susan Wokoma.

Ryder Cup is a biennial men’s golf competition between European and American teams. The venue changes every time between the US and Europe.