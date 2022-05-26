scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick set to be the actor’s biggest career-opener, to net 100 mn dollars

Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick also features Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Monica Barbaro, and Glen Powell. The film releases on May 27.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 26, 2022 2:42:39 pm
Top Gun 2 review, Top Gun Maverick Movie ReviewTom Cruise in Top Gun Maverick. (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun Maverick is all set to have a smashing opening at the box office, according to a Collider report. The movie will have at least a $92 million opening, with some even stating that that number could go up to a whopping $125 million, considering the four-day long Memorial Day weekend.

And if the $125 million figure is true, then Top Gun Maverick could be Cruise’s biggest opener in his over four-decade long career. In fact, if that happens then Top Gun 2 could have double the numbers of the superstar’s biggest opener till date, which is Steven Speilberg’s sci-fi adventure drama War of the Worlds. War of the Worlds had minted an impressive $65 million back in 2005.

The reviews so far have been great, with review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes giving it a 97 per cent rating. “Top Gun: Maverick pulls off a feat even trickier than a 4G inverted dive, delivering a long-belated sequel that surpasses its predecessor in wildly entertaining style,” reads the critical consensus.

Meanwhile, The Indian Express’ film critic Shalini Langer gave it four stars in her review and wrote, “The film is riding on Tom Cruise’s still nimble shoulders, that sparkly grin, and his charm burnished with years of stardom. However, there is a settling down too, a recognition of age, of passing years.”

Also Read |Tron Legacy: Before Top Gun Maverick, director Joseph Kosinski made one of the most audacious big-budget debuts of all time

Top Gun Maverick also features Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Monica Barbaro, and Glen Powell.

