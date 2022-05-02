Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness new video: A better look at Tom Cruise’s ‘Superior Iron Man’, new plot details

A new promo from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is here. Titled ‘Change’ the video may just be of 30 seconds, but it reveals a lot about the Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer movie.

First of all, it shows that Hailey Atwell’s Captain Carter may be working with the Illuminati as her shield is seen in the scene Doctor Strange is forced to answer for his crimes with Charles Xavier (Sir Patrick Stewart and others).

Captain Carter, first seen in the alternate reality animated series What If…?, is a superhero from a parallel universe where Peggy Carter was administered the Super Serum. Since the Multiverse of Madness, as the title suggests, deals with MCU’s multiverse, she clearly arrived from some other reality, perhaps the one we saw in What If…?.

Also, we get out best look yet at the mysterious being and it does look a little like it could really by Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man. You can see the image for yourself below.

Is that Tom Cruise? It does look like it is. (Photo: Marvel Studios) Is that Tom Cruise? It does look like it is. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

If all that wasn’t enough, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) attacks perhaps the headquarters of the Illuminati, the Marvel version of the Secret Society. She can be seen destroying the severed head of one of the Ultron Drones.

The Multiverse of Madness continues the story of Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Master of Mystic Arts as he and his allies deal with a threat plaguing the MCU multiverse. The Sam Raimi directorial has characters travelling into different universes to deal with the said threat. Due to the multiverse now being a reality in MCU, there will be loads of surprises in the movie.

There are whole new characters and new versions of the existing characters in the movie.

Also starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, and Michael Stuhlbarg, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit the theatres on May 6.