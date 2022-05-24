scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Must Read

Tom Cruise’s aerial stunt leaves James Corden terrified, watch video

This is not the first time that Tom has made James perform stunts. A few years ago, during the promotion of Mission: Impossible - Fallout, the two had done skydiving together.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 24, 2022 9:24:02 pm
tom cruiseTom Cruise took James Corden for an aerial stunt.

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is going all out to promote his latest film Top Gun: Maverick. In a recent appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the actor took it up a notch. In a special segment for James’ show, Tom flew a fighter jet with the talk show host in the back seat.

“I’m very excited that James is doing this,” Tom says at the start of the segment. “Was he the first late-night show I asked? Hell, no. He was just the first one… the only one who said yes.”

At one point during the flight, Tom Cruise flips the fighter jet upside down, leaving James Corden terrified.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

This is not the first time that Tom has made James perform stunts. A few years ago, during the promotion of Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the two had done skydiving together.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 24, 2022: Know the Relevance of Indo-Pacific Economic ...Premium
UPSC CSE Key – May 24, 2022: Know the Relevance of Indo-Pacific Economic ...
Two months ago, sacked Punjab minister Vijay Singla had warned of zero to...Premium
Two months ago, sacked Punjab minister Vijay Singla had warned of zero to...
Quad: Opportunities, challengesPremium
Quad: Opportunities, challenges
Prashant Kishor: ‘In the next 20-30 years, Indian politics will revolve a...Premium
Prashant Kishor: ‘In the next 20-30 years, Indian politics will revolve a...
More Premium Stories >>

Top Gun: Maverick has received positive reviews from critics. The film is being hailed as the perfect summer blockbuster.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Nargis Fakhri, Karisma Kapoor, Sunny Leone, 9 celebrity photos
Nargis Fakhri, Karisma Kapoor, Sunny Leone: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 24: Latest News

Advertisement