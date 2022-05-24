Tom Cruise’s aerial stunt leaves James Corden terrified, watch video

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is going all out to promote his latest film Top Gun: Maverick. In a recent appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the actor took it up a notch. In a special segment for James’ show, Tom flew a fighter jet with the talk show host in the back seat.

“I’m very excited that James is doing this,” Tom says at the start of the segment. “Was he the first late-night show I asked? Hell, no. He was just the first one… the only one who said yes.”

At one point during the flight, Tom Cruise flips the fighter jet upside down, leaving James Corden terrified.

This is not the first time that Tom has made James perform stunts. A few years ago, during the promotion of Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the two had done skydiving together.

Top Gun: Maverick has received positive reviews from critics. The film is being hailed as the perfect summer blockbuster.