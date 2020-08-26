scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Tom Cruise watches Tenet in theater, says he loved the film

Tom Cruise on Wednesday shared a thirty-second clip where he could be seen sitting inside a car, wearing a mask and waving to fans as he passed them by on largely deserted streets. The actor saw Tenet with general public and stated he loved the Christopher Nolan movie.

Written by Anvita Singh | New Delhi | Published: August 26, 2020 9:36:04 am
tom cruise watches tenetTom Cruise strikes a pose in front of Tenet's poster (Photo: Instagram/tomcruise).

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise recently watched Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in a theater and shared his love for the film and the big screen experience on social media on Wednesday.

The actor shared a thirty-second clip where he could be seen sitting inside a car, wearing a mask and waving to fans as he passed them by on largely deserted streets. At one point in the clip, Cruise is heard saying, “How does that happen? I am wearing a mask.”

Big movie. Big screen. Loved it.

We see him reaching his destination and posing in front of Tenet’s poster as he says to the camera, “Here we are, back to the movies.” As the film ends, Tom gives it a standing ovation and claps whilst saying, “Great to be back in a movie theater everybody.” As the actor turned to leave, someone asked if he liked the film, to which Cruise replied, “I loved it.”

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick was supposed to release this summer. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film’s release has now been pushed to December. The actor is currently in London, shooting for Mission Impossible 7.

