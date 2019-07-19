Top Gun Maverick trailer: Tom Cruise starrer looks like the perfect throwback to the 1986 film

The first full trailer of Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick is out and it promises a thrilling ride with Hollywood’s biggest star. A sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun, the movie offers loads of nostalgia.

So many years have passed, but things in the world of Top Gun have thankfully remained the same. The cool shades, the iconic jacket and Tom Cruise’s character Peter Maverick, who is still a captain, by the way.

As Ed Harris’ character points out, our suave hero, with his various medals and citations, just cannot catch a break. After multiple decades, he looks as fresh and ready to sacrifice his life for a deadly mission. He will neither die nor retire. Later, Harris says that men like Maverick are no longer around, that they are on the brink of extinction.

Watch the trailer of Top Gun: Maverick here:

In the sequel, Maverick takes charge as the new flight instructor and guides Goose’s son Bradley Bradshaw, who seeks to become a great aviator like his father.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the movie features Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Ed Harris among others in pivotal roles.

Top Gun: Maverick is set to release on June 26, 2020.