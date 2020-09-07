Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible 7 begins filming

Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled to be released on November 19, 2021. (Christopher McQuarrie/Instagram)

Christopher McQuarrie, the director of the last two Mission: Impossible films — Rogue Nation and Fallout, has announced that the filming of the seventh iteration of the highly successful spy thriller franchise has begun.

McQuarrie took to Instagram to share a picture of scenic snow-capped hills with a man (possibly Tom Cruise) standing in the foreground upon a ramp that appears to go nowhere. McQuarrie captioned the photo, “Action…MI7 Day 1.”

The untitled seventh film in the series will bring back Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his allies as they face a new enemy who is endangering the world.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the culmination of the three film Syndicate arc that began with Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol in 2011, starred Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Michelle Monaghan and Alec Baldwin who reprised their roles from previous movies. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett and Vanessa Kirby joined the franchise with Fallout.

Fallout received one of the best reviews for any action film in history. It has a 97% rating at Rotten Tomatoes, which is equal to 2015 film, George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road. The critical consensus read, “Fast, sleek, and fun, Mission: Impossible – Fallout lives up to the “impossible” part of its name by setting yet another high mark for insane set pieces in a franchise full of them.”

Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled to be released on November 19, 2021.

