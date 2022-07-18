Tom Cruise dines with Salma Hayek in London, gets pounded by screaming fans: ‘Give them a break’

Hollywood star Tom Cruise is 60, but his fandom only seems to be growing. Tom was mobbed by fans in London on Friday, and the moment was shared by none other than the diva herself, Salma Hayek. So when Salma and her husband François-Henri Pinault invited close friend Tom for dinner at a local restaurant, it became a treat for fans.

Salma took to her Instagram handle and posted a photo and some video clips from their dinner outing. Her major focus was to show Tom Cruise‘s massive fandom which refuses to die. We see fans going berserk seeing him. While some kept shouting his name, others hounded him for selfies. But Tom was at his calmest best as he obliged each fan.

“When you take your friend Tom to dinner. Cuando invitas a tu amigo Tom a cenar. #tomcruise,” Salma wrote in the caption. Though she visibly seemed uncomfortable while making her way through the crowd in one click, Tom kept it easy, leaving his social media followers praising him and commenting that the celebs should’ve been left alone.

One the work front, Tom Cruise was last seen in Top Gun: Maverick, which released in May this year. The film’s mammoth global box office collection crossed $1 billion mark, making it the biggest movie of his career.

On the other hand, Salma Hayek will be seen in Angelina Jolie directorial Without Blood alongside Demian Bichir. Salma and Angelina collaborated in Marvel Studios’ Eternals in 2021.