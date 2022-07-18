scorecardresearch
Tom Cruise dines with Salma Hayek in London, gets pounded by screaming fans: ‘Give them a break’

Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault hosted close friend Tom Cruise for a dinner at a London restaurant.

July 18, 2022 9:32:02 am
Tom Cruise was last seen in Top Gun: Maverick.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise is 60, but his fandom only seems to be growing. Tom was mobbed by fans in London on Friday, and the moment was shared by none other than the diva herself, Salma Hayek. So when Salma and her husband François-Henri Pinault invited close friend Tom for dinner at a local restaurant, it became a treat for fans.

Salma took to her Instagram handle and posted a photo and some video clips from their dinner outing. Her major focus was to show Tom Cruise‘s massive fandom which refuses to die. We see fans going berserk seeing him. While some kept shouting his name, others hounded him for selfies. But Tom was at his calmest best as he obliged each fan.

Also read |How Tom Cruise clawed his way back to the top with the weirdest character of his career

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

“When you take your friend Tom to dinner. Cuando invitas a tu amigo Tom a cenar. #tomcruise,” Salma wrote in the caption. Though she visibly seemed uncomfortable while making her way through the crowd in one click, Tom kept it easy, leaving his social media followers praising him and commenting that the celebs should’ve been left alone.

One the work front, Tom Cruise was last seen in Top Gun: Maverick, which released in May this year. The film’s mammoth global box office collection crossed $1 billion mark, making it the biggest movie of his career.

Also read |Top Gun Maverick: A meta monument to the myth of Tom Cruise, the best action blockbuster since Mission Impossible Fallout

On the other hand, Salma Hayek will be seen in Angelina Jolie directorial Without Blood alongside Demian Bichir. Salma and Angelina collaborated in Marvel Studios’ Eternals in 2021.

