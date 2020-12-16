Tom Cruise rants at Mission: Impossible 7 crew over COVID safety

Tom Cruise's latest Mission Impossible film is scheduled to be released in November 2021. (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

Tom Cruise let rip over an apparent breach of COVID-19 safety protocols on the London set of the new Mission: Impossible movie, telling crew members they would be fired if they don’t obey the rules, Britain’s Sun newspaper reported on Tuesday.

In expletive-filled remarks captured on audio tape obtained by The Sun, the star and producer of the action film yelled at the crew about lapses of social distancing and other rules that allow movies to be made during the coronavirus pandemic.

A source close to the production said the tape was authentic. Cruise’s representative declined to comment.

“I’m on the phone with every f**king studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies,” Cruise told the crew on the set.

“Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason. And if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired,” he added, according to the tape.

The Sun did not say when the incident took place, but the filmmakers arrived in London in early December.

The seventh Mission: Impossible was one of the first movies to shut down production because of the coronavirus when it abandoned filming in Venice, Italy, in February.

Production resumed in September, with filming in Italy, Norway and London. Cruise in July personally appealed to Norway’s prime minister to shoot parts of the film in Norway under modified quarantine rules.

The Paramount Pictures film is scheduled to be released in November 2021.

Cruise told the crew Hollywood was relying on movies like Mission: Impossible to keep the beleaguered industry going.

“We want the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing,” he said, according to the audio tape.

Mission: Impossible is one of the biggest franchises in Hollywood, with 2018’s Mission: Impossible-Fallout taking more than $791 million at the worldwide box office.

Read what Tom Cruise said on the sets of Mission: Impossible 7

We want the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing!

I’m on the phone with every f**ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf**ers.

I don’t ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don’t do it you’re fired, if I see you do it again you’re f**ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it – that’s it, and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f**ing do it again.

That’s it! No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f**ing homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education.

That’s what I sleep with every night. The future of this f**ing industry! So I’m sorry I am beyond your apologies. I have told you and now I want it and if you don’t do it you’re out. We are not shutting this f**ing movie down! Is it understood?

If I see it again you’re f***ing gone — and you are — so you’re going to cost him his job, if I see it on the set you’re gone and you’re gone.

That’s it. Am I clear?

Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason. And if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired. That’s it. That is it.

I trust you guys to be here. That’s it. That’s it guys. Have a little think about it. . .[inaudible].

That’s what I think of Universal and Paramount. Warner Brothers. Movies are going because of us. If we shut down it’s going to cost people f***ing jobs, their home, their family. That’s what’s happening.

All the way down the line. And I care about you guys, but if you’re not going to help me you’re gone. OK? Do you see that stick? How many metres is that?

When people are standing around a f***ing computer and hanging out around here, what are you doing? And if they don’t comply then send their names to Matt Spooner. That’s it.

