Tom Cruise jumps off a plane while thanking fans for Top Gun Maverick success: ‘Honour of a lifetime…’

Hollywood star Tom Cruise is currently in South Africa to shoot for Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Parts 1 and 2. He posted a video between shoots where he jumps off the plane, in order to thank fans for supporting Top Gun: Maverick, which became one of the highest-grossing Hollywood blockbusters of the year.

As he jumps off the plane, Cruise records the message, “Hey everyone, here we are over stunning South Africa, and we’re filming ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” parts one and two. I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theatres and thank you for supporting ‘Top Gun: Maverick.” After this message, Christopher McQuarrie, who is directing the upcoming film and also co-wrote Maverick, is heard saying, “Hey, listen, we really have got to roll. We’ve got to get this shot.”



Cruise jumps off the plane and as he falls he says, “As always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime. I’m running out of altitude, so I’ve got to get back to work. We’ve got to get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holiday. We’ll see you at the movies.” Top Gun Maverick grossed over $1.4 billion, $692 million coming from the USA alone.

The Mission Impossible series began in 1996 with Tom Cruise in the lead and evolved into a cult franchise after the success of the fourth film. McQuarrie had directed the fifth (Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation) and sixth (Mission: Impossible — Fallout) and is now back as the two-parter as writer and director. McQuarrie’s previous work in the franchise has been massive successes, with Fallout emerging as a glowing commercial success, as it had earned over $790 million at the international box office.