Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Tom Cruise performs dangerous airborne plane stunt in viral BTS of Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning, fans say ‘A true daredevil’

In a new video which has surfaced online, Tom Cruise seemingly tests if sky is indeed the limit.

Tom Cruise standing on top of an aircraft in a new video. (Photo: Screengrab)

It is a sunny day in South Africa’s Blyde River Canyon, a biplane glides in the frame and it has a man sitting–not in the cockpit–but on top of its wings. The man is Tom Cruise.

A video has surfaced on social media of the Hollywood action star, seemingly from his schedule of his upcoming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, where Tom Cruise talks about the importance of the big screen movie watching experience while filming a midair sequence for the eighth film in the loved franchise.

According to Collider, the video was originally played before the trailer debut of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One at this year’s CinemaCon in April, which also saw the first screening of Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick.

The clip shows Cruise on a biplane, talking to the camera to film a special message for theater owners–who were there at CinemaCon–reiterating the magic of theatrical experience. As the camera pans out, it gives a true glimpse of the dangerous stunt Cruise is pulling off as one gets a wider view of the valley.

Another aircraft enters the view, which has Mission Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie seated in it. The filmmaker interrupts Cruise’s message and asks him to wrap up, as the team is “losing the light” and are “low on fuel.” By this time, Cruise is standing on top of the aircraft’s wings. He gives a salute and says, “See you at the movies”, as the aircraft tilts towards the left and zooms out.

Tom Cruise, who is an aerobatic pilot himself, is known for doing risky, big-scale movie stunts himself. His last screen outing Top Gun: Maverick, broke box office records, even surpassing the collections of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Cruise was earlier seen climbing the world’s tallest building Burj Al Khalifa and being harnessed to the side of an airplane during takeoff in his films. The first trailer for Dead Reckoning Part One has Cruise seemingly driving a motorbike off a cliff.

The film has grossed more than $679 million domestically, ahead of Infinity War which had clocked $678 Million. The film is the sequel of the 1986 blockbuster film Top Gun starring Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis and Val Kilmer in pivotal roles.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 01:06:32 pm
