Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Tom Cruise mocked over his height, Scientology beliefs by filmmaker Judd Apatow

Judd Apatow in his opening monologue at Directors Guild of America Awards eviscerated Tom Cruise for his religious beliefs, interests and even his height.

Judd Apatow mocked Tom Cruise while hosting the Directors Guild of America Awards.
Director Judd Apatow recently poked fun at Tom Cruise while hosting the Directors Guild of America Awards. According to Fox News, in his opening monologue, Apatow eviscerated Cruise for his religious beliefs, interests and even his height. Teasing Cruise’s 5’7” stature, Apatow said, “The special effects in Maverick were so top-notch, I couldn’t even see the stack of phone books Tom Cruise sat on to reach the flight controls.”

Referring to Cruise’s infamous 2005 interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show, he continued, “Remember when Tom Cruise jumped up and down on the couch and we all thought, ‘What a lunatic!’ And now he rides a motorcycle off a cliff and BASE jumps and we’re all like, ‘Tom’s fine!'”

“Tom is not fine. Someone needs to explain to him something called CGI. You’re 60. Calm down,” Apatow added. He further joked, “But every time he does one of these new pranks, it does feel like an ad for Scientology. I mean, is that in Dianetics? Because there’s nothing about jumping off a cliff in the Torah.”

Cruise, who has one daughter with ex-wife Katie Holmes, has been outspokenly anti-medication. This was pointed out by Apatow when he criticised Cruise’s personal choices, particularly his parenting and stance on medicine. “The only thing he seems to be afraid of is co-parenting and antidepressants… I doubled my Prozac today just for this. I doubled it! Do you think if Tom Cruise took antidepressants, he’d be like, ‘I’m not jumping out of a f—ing cliff. I’m rich!'” he said.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 09:16 IST
