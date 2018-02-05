Mission Impossible Fallout trailer: Tom Cruise delivers solid, entertaining action

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is back in action as the suave agent Ethan Hunt. Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is back in action as the suave agent Ethan Hunt.

Ethan Hunt aka Tom Cruise is back with another impossible mission — Mission: Impossible Fallout. The trailer of the movie was released during the Super Bowl. The two-minute-thirty-two-second long trailer opens with a man talking to Cruise’s character about how he had failed a previous mission. And what follows sees Cruise at the top of his action game, flying off things, beating people to pulp.

Henry Cavill’s character, August Walker, who plays one of the antagonists of the film, is seen delivering some solid punches, literally. The awe-inspiring action sequences, a Tom Cruise who never gets older, and a mysterious (and stunning) woman fill the screen, making it look like another mass entertainer.

It is Ethan’s fallout of his good intentions; maybe we will see a changed Ethan taking the outlaw’s way to outlive his enemies and save lives. Regular old Ethan, but in a possibly brand new avatar. Looks like big screen popcorn entertainment. All the good things that make the Mission Impossible a successful franchise is back, including Simon Pegg. So, get ready for the ride of your life, folks, as this one is going to be good.

Mission: Impossible Fallout has been directed by Rogue Nation and Jack Reacher director, Christopher McQuarrie. Fallout is the sixth installment of the franchise. Tom Cruise had earlier shared the movie posters and teasers on his official Instagram account, which looks like has been built exclusively to promote the big-budget movie.

The movie features Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Sean Harris, Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby, Sian Brooke and Angela Bassett in pivotal roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd