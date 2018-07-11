Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible Fallout has a Kashmir connection

Mission Impossible: Fallout starring Tom Cruise will release in India on July 27. Mission Impossible: Fallout starring Tom Cruise will release in India on July 27.

Hollywood icon Tom Cruise along with his Mission Impossible lands in India’s Kashmir to stop a sinister plot. Before you jump the gun, that’s how India finds a place in the narrative of the upcoming Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

From the start to the thrilling climax scene, there are many points in the upcoming sixth part of the franchise with a ‘desi’ twist. And they bring Impossible Mission Force agent Ethan Hunt, essayed by Cruise, to India to save the world.

There might be several references to India in the film with the whole final sequence set in the country, but the makers didn’t shoot the movie in India transforming a valley in New Zealand into a small village of Kashmir to shoot the portion.

It starts with an epidemic breaking out in Kashmir, with the country coming on the radar of the after-effects of an attack in several cities around the world.

To wrap the affairs and save the world, the team crosses borders and heads to Kashmir to avert the danger which is threatening a large population of three countries. It is followed by the stuff which has always remained a favourite among the audiences — thrilling action scenes.

From scenes of day-to-day life in Kashmir to an adrenaline-pumping helicopter chase sequence and crash in the snow-capped mountains and a mention of the Indian Army — the film has an action-packed ‘desi’ bond.

A still from Tom Cruise's upcoming film Mission Impossible: Fallout.

The world of the latest Mission Impossible film is brought alive by the direction of Christopher McQuarrie, who is the first filmmaker ever to return to direct a second film in the franchise, after Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. He has also written the script and backed the project as a producer.

Back in 2017, there were reports citing reasons behind the team not coming to India. But no official statement was released about it.

McQuarrie told IANS here that the makers wanted to come to India to shoot the scenes, but their plan of action came in between.

“We wouldn’t have had a permission to shoot a helicopter chase sequence anywhere in the world apart from New Zealand,” he said following the film’s screening for select media from across the world here.

When it comes to India, Cruise shares a special ‘desi’ bond with the place. He even came down to the country back in 2011 to promote his Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, which featured Indian actor Anil Kapoor. Cruise took out time from his work trip and explored the country and went to Agra to see the Taj Mahal.

For Mission: Impossible – Fallout, actors Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Alec Baldwin, Michelle Monaghan and Sean Harris are reprising their roles, while Henry Cavill and Vanessa Kirby are joining the cast. The film franchise is about the TV series that ran from 1966 to 1973 and narrates the adventures of Hunt on several missions to save the world.

Starting with the first part in 1996, the franchise has grossed $2.78 billion worldwide so far.

The Paramount Pictures movie will be distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures. It is set to release in India on July 27 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

