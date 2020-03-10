Tom Cruise didn’t let me play Wolverine: Mission Impossible actor Dougray Scott

Dougray Scott played the villain, rogue IMF agent Sean Ambrose in Mission Impossible II. (Photo: Dougray Scott/Instagram) Dougray Scott played the villain, rogue IMF agent Sean Ambrose in Mission Impossible II. (Photo: Dougray Scott/Instagram)

Mission Impossible II actor Dougray Scott has revealed he couldn’t play Wolverine in the X-Men films because Hollywood star Tom Cruise didn’t allow him.

Scott, who played the villain, rogue IMF agent Sean Ambrose in the 2000 action spy film, was signed on to play Wolverine.

The actor was shooting for Mission: Impossible II, which went over time and budget, and Fox couldn’t continue to wait for Scott before starting production.

Scott said Cruise, who was a “very powerful guy”, kept him from playing the adamantium-clawed mutant.

“Tom Cruise didn’t let me do it. We were doing Mission: Impossible and he was like, ‘You’ve got to stay and finish the film’ and I said I will, but I’ll go and do that as well. For whatever reason he said I couldn’t.

“He was a very powerful guy. Other people were doing everything to make it work,” he told The Telegraph.

Hugh Jackman eventually played Wolverine.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.