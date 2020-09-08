Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7: Video of death-defying motorbike stunt goes viral

Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 promises to be a blast (Photo: Paramount Pictures, Instagram/christophermcquarrie).

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is known for pulling off dangerous stunts in his movies. And now a video featuring a man (most likely Cruise himself) riding off a bike from a tall ramp, erected on the sets of Mission Impossible 7, has gone viral on the internet.

The clip shows the man riding off the bike and falling off the ramp before he opens his parachute and glides down to the ground. The video has been shot by Norwegian media company NGTV and was shared on Twitter by Zach Maciel.

Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise are taking Mission: Impossible 7 to another level pic.twitter.com/eZaa5z8s5Y — zach (@ZachMacieI) September 7, 2020

Director Christopher McQaurrie had on Monday shared a photo from the first day of shoot of Mission Impossible 7. The picture showed a man (presumably Tom Cruise) in the foreground standing atop a very tall ramp amidst snow-capped hills.

On the work front, apart from MI7, Tom Cruise is awaiting the release of the Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.

