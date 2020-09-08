scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Top news

Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7: Video of death-defying motorbike stunt goes viral

Director Christopher McQaurrie had on Monday shared a photo from the first day of shoot of Mission Impossible 7. The picture showed a man (presumably Tom Cruise) in the foreground standing atop a very tall ramp amidst snow-capped hills.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | September 8, 2020 3:16:25 pm
tom cruiseTom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 promises to be a blast (Photo: Paramount Pictures, Instagram/christophermcquarrie).

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is known for pulling off dangerous stunts in his movies. And now a video featuring a man (most likely Cruise himself) riding off a bike from a tall ramp, erected on the sets of Mission Impossible 7, has gone viral on the internet.

The clip shows the man riding off the bike and falling off the ramp before he opens his parachute and glides down to the ground. The video has been shot by Norwegian media company NGTV and was shared on Twitter by Zach Maciel.

Director Christopher McQaurrie had on Monday shared a photo from the first day of shoot of Mission Impossible 7. The picture showed a man (presumably Tom Cruise) in the foreground standing atop a very tall ramp amidst snow-capped hills.

Also read | Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible 7 begins filming

On the work front, apart from MI7, Tom Cruise is awaiting the release of the Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy, EKta Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Ridhi Dogra vacation
Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy, EKta Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza and Ridhi Dogra enjoy ‘holiday after forevaaaa’

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 08: Latest News

Advertisement