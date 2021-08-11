Not Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible 7 new set photo celebrates the film’s first Assistant Director

The latest photo from the Mission Impossible 7 set is here. Director Christopher McQuarrie shared a set photo which features the main cast of the upcoming actioner. The post also celebrated first assistant director Mary Boulding, who, by the filmmaker’s own admission, handled the first 100 days of production very well.

Christopher’s social media post read, “Congratulations to the Fabulous Mary Boulding, celebrating her 100th day on her first show as a First AD. From everyone on the crew: All Hail Mary for gracefully managing the impossible. #MI7MI8.” The post was met with a lot of love on social media, with even Mission Impossible actor Simon Pegg chiming in with a “Hail Mary!” comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie)

Shooting one of the most anticipated actioners in recent times, that too during a pandemic, with one of the world’s biggest superstars (Tom Cruise), surely would have been a challenge. MI7’s production has suffered multiple setbacks during the filming in London. In a now-viral leaked audiotape, Cruise, who is very particular about shooting the film on time and with utmost precaution in place, was heard shouting at a crew member for breaking Covid-19 protocols on the set late last year. “If I see you do it again, you’re f–king gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f*****g do it again,” the actor was heard saying in the clip.

However, having worked as a first AD on projects like 1917, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Tim Burton’s Dumbo and HBO’s Succession, it comes as no surprise that Boulding handled the challenges just fine.

While there is no official title for Mission Impossible 7, the film is scheduled to release in May next year.