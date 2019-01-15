Tom Cruise to return for Mission Impossible 7 and 8

After the stupendous success of Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the franchise will continue with the impossible missions of Agent Ethan Hunt. Tom Cruise, who has been playing this character since the first Mission Impossible in 1996, announced that the next two films of the franchise will be out in the summer of 2021 and 2022.

Summer 2021 and Summer 2022 pic.twitter.com/V6SNvZx2La — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) January 15, 2019

Director Christopher McQuarrie, who helmed 2018’s Mission Impossible: Fallout and 2015’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, will be back in the director’s chair for these films. He confirmed the same on Twitter.

According to Variety, these two films will be shot back-to-back, much like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Paramount Pictures has already announced Top Gun: Maverick, another franchise featuring Tom Cruise, and it is scheduled to hit theaters in 2020. And to avoid any conflict with this, the Mission Impossible films will be out in the consecutive years. Director Christopher McQuarrie is also a part of the writing team of Top Gun: Maverick.

The last Mission Impossible film earned a whopping $790 million worldwide and it was more than enough for the studio to decide that the franchise had the potential to pull the audience.

The franchise started in 1996 and so far six films have been made to explore Agent Ethan Hunt’s adventures.