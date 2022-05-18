Tom Cruise hits the Cannes Film Festival

Updated: May 18, 2022 9:43:14 pm
Tom Cruise rolled into the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, greeted with whoops and hollers from a crowd gathered to get a glimpse of the star, who is attending the event for the first time in three decades.
“Tom! Tom!” shouted fans who stood outside the palm-lined festival venue as he stepped out of a car with blackened windows in a trim blue suit, sunglasses with slightly tousled hair.
📸 #Photocall ready for take-off ! TOP GUN : MAVERICK by Joseph KOSINSKI ! #Cannes2022 #TopGunMaverick#OutOfCompetition https://t.co/FNNmV1gd3b
— Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 18, 2022
Best of Express Premium
Some fans had been camping out since breakfast, with stools and stepladders.
Tom Cruise is promoting the Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, a big ticket draw at this year’s festival, which runs from May 17-28.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-