Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Tom Cruise hits the Cannes Film Festival

At Cannes 2022, Tom Cruise is promoting the Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.

By: Reuters | Cannes |
Updated: May 18, 2022 9:43:14 pm
Tom Cruise is promoting his film Top Gun Maverick at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Tom Cruise rolled into the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, greeted with whoops and hollers from a crowd gathered to get a glimpse of the star, who is attending the event for the first time in three decades.

“Tom! Tom!” shouted fans who stood outside the palm-lined festival venue as he stepped out of a car with blackened windows in a trim blue suit, sunglasses with slightly tousled hair.

Some fans had been camping out since breakfast, with stools and stepladders.

Tom cruise photos Tom Cruise and Miles Teller pose for photographers at the photo call for Top Gun: Maverick at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) tom cruise with jennifer connelly Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly pose for photographers at the photo call for Top Gun: Maverick at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) tom cruise with jerry bruckheimer Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer pose for photographers at the photo call for Top Gun: Maverick at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Tom Cruise is promoting the Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, a big ticket draw at this year’s festival, which runs from May 17-28.

