Tom Cruise fist-bumps David Beckham at Euro 2020 final, attends Wimbledon with Hayley Atwell

Tom Cruise with Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff at Wimbledon. (Photo: Wimbledon/Twitter)

Hollywood star Tom Cruise was seen with his Mission: Impossible 7 co-stars at the Wimbledon Women’s Final in London. Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff joined the action star to watch the match.

Both Atwell and Klementieff, known for Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, join the Mission: Impossible franchise with the seventh movie.

Priyanka Chopra and royal couple Duchess Kate Middleton and Prince William were also among those present at the Wimbledon match.

the way Tom Cruise was applauding to Pliskova like a proud dad 😂 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/1Tp1EpeJix — Isa (@inspiredbyrafa) July 10, 2021

His appearance garnered a lot of buzz on social media sites. As per Fox News, Cruise and Atwell have reportedly grown closer to each other and are dating. Cruise has been married thrice before, with Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes.

Cruise also appeared at the Euro 2020 final held between England and Italy. His fist-bump with former English football star David Beckham, who was also in attendance during the final, also hogged tweets and posts on social media.

David Beckham and Tom Cruise#Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/2dVSR3HIvm — THE NBA Hustle 🏀 (@TheNBAHustle) July 11, 2021

Mission Impossible 8 is just gonna be Tom Cruise trying to escape London with David Beckham after the Euro final#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/hyn0oqPS3N — 🙂BiccyYT🙃 (@Biccy22) July 11, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

One fan tweeted, “Mission Impossible 8 is just gonna be Tom Cruise trying to escape London with David Beckham after the Euro final.”

Tom Cruise attending two mega sporting finals in a day is the life I wanna live one day — sonali (@samtanisonali1) July 11, 2021

One other said, “Tom Cruise attending two mega sporting finals in a day is the life I wanna live one day.”

Some also ridiculed the 59 year old star for looking “old”. Other jokingly wondered which next event he is going to show up in.

What events have you got planned next week that you could invite Tom Cruise to? — Greg James (@gregjames) July 11, 2021

The match ended with Australian player Ashleigh Barty defeating her opponent, Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova. This win was Ashleigh’s first Wimbledon title and second Grand Slam.

Mission: Impossible 7, written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, brings back Cruise’s Ethan Hunt as he and his allies face a new globe-spanning threat. The film brings back Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, and Frederick Schmidt. Apart from Atwell and Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, and Cary Elwes, also debut in the franchise with this film.