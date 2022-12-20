Tom Cruise attempts ‘biggest stunt in the history of cinema’ for Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1. Watch

Tom Cruise is leaving no stones unturned for the next installment of Mission Impossible. As the seventh part gears up for release next year, the Hollywood star shared a glimpse of one of the breathtaking action sequences. On Monday, Paramount Pictures uploaded a video, where Tom and his team talk about prepping up for this stunt for months. The scene requires the action star to jump off a cliff while riding a motorcycle during a chase sequence. “This is far and away the most dangerous thing we’ve ever attempted,” he states, adding that whatever they are putting up is for the audience.

In the next few minutes, fans are shown how Tom prepares for the scene. He also smiles at the camera and says ‘Be confident”. The base jumping coach also talks about how the Hollywood star can learn the tricks of the rope in a click. “You say something to him and he locks it in.” He also adds that the actor is a very ‘aware’ person, as he’s seen jumping off the helicopter with ease.

Watch Tom Cruise attempt a death-defying stunt for Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1

The team further talks about how they rehearsed every little aspect of the stunt, and would even end up doing 30 jumps in a day. They calculated it to 500 skydivers and over 13000 motocross jumps. They used technology to build up a platform to assure the jump goes as planned, and is captured well by the cameras. The coach even warns that if the stunt goes wrong, it could lead to serious injury or even death.

Also Read | How Tom Cruise clawed his way back to the top with the weirdest character of his career

Towards the end, as the actor successfully manages to pull off the death-defying stunt, the crew claps and cheers for him. He also thanks the team for their brilliant job. However, not convinced, he also says that he feels he held the bike a little longer than needed. One of the crew members says that this is the biggest stunt in the history of cinema, and Tom flew off the motorbike six times in a day. In a blooper moment, as Tom makes a face while pulling the parachute on, the team is seen sharing a laugh.

Apart from Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will see Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, Vanessa Kirby and Frederick Schmidt reprising their parts. The new film will also star Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes, Rob Delaney, Indira Varma, Shea Whigham, Mark Gatiss, Esai Morales and Charles Parnell. It’s set to hit cinema halls worldwide on July 14, 2023.