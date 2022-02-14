Eagle-eyed MCU fans think they spotted Tom Cruise’s Iron Man in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer, see photos

While the entirety of the recently unveiled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer offered lots of new, exciting details about the movie, there is one shot that has intrigued them the most. It is of a hero flying and crashing through debris, and he or she appears to be surrounded by light.

Although it is hard to see who the hero is, many MCU fans believe that the shot confirms the presence of Tony Stark, not essayed by Robert Downey Jr, but Tom Cruise.

Also Read | Is that Tom Cruise as Tony Stark on the set of Doctor Strange 2? Fans are divided

As the title suggests, the Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Multiverse of Madness, of course, deals with the Multiverse and addresses the ramifications of that fateful spell cast by Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

So technically, another Tony Stark would make perfect sense, even if it is just for this film. No Way Home also had two other Spideys (played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) crossing over to the MCU. And interestingly, Cruise was approached to essay the role of Tony Stark before Robert Downey Jr. However, he passed the opportunity as he didn’t think ‘it would work’.

An alternate universe Tony Stark also ties in well with the theory that Illuminati team of heroes from Marvel Comics will be a part of the movie. The theory is bolstered by the presence of Sir Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier or Professor X. Although he was not seen, his voice was heard.

Similar to the real-world theories, Marvel’s Illuminati is also a secret society, with a constantly changing roster. It works behind the scenes. The theory says the Illuminati will hold Strange accountable for his spell that led to multiversal chaos. We might see other Hollywood actors in cameos in the movie.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases on May 6, 2022.