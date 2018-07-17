Tom Cruise and Dwayne Johnson open to working together in an action movie

Tom Cruise and Dwayne Johnson in a movie would be a dream come true for millions of action fans. Tom Cruise and Dwayne Johnson in a movie would be a dream come true for millions of action fans.

It would be a dream come true for millions of action movie fans around the world. Two of the biggest action stars in the world starring together in a film. Both Tom Cruise and Dwayne Johnson want it. It is only a matter of time before we see them sharing the screen to save the world from a warlord or an army of aliens or something like that. Or maybe face each other in a titanic battle à la Batman v Superman.

Both Johnson and Cruise have made a name for themselves by starring in big-budget action-packed summer blockbusters but there is a difference. Dwayne’s flicks are more effect-driven and CGI-heavy while Cruise prefers practical effects and real stunts in his movies.

In an interview with ET Canada, Tom Cruise was asked whether he would like to work with Dwayne Johnson. Cruise’s reply was immediate. Without hesitation, he replied, “Sure. Absolutely. It’d be fun.” Strangely, the interviewer kept calling it “great” while Tom insisted on calling it “fun”.

Cruise is currently awaiting the release of Mission: Impossible – Fallout. The film is due for release on July 27 and has already received glowing reviews. It boasts of a 93% rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Haha oh trust me brother.. the “fun” we would have is a massive understatement. Second only to the fun, the world would have watching us on screen together. One day we’ll make it happen. Pumped up for #MI6Fallout 👊🏾 https://t.co/EMHLXhJYtE — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 14, 2018

Skyscraper will release in India on July 20.

