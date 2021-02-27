Tom & Jerry review roundup: ‘A sad, desperate attempt’

The live-action-animated hybrid comedy movie Tom & Jerry, based on the iconic frenemy duo, is out in theatres but so far, it is being excoriated by critics. The movie currently holds a dismal rating of 24 per cent on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney, and Ken Jeong star in the film in significant roles. Tim Story has directed a script written by Kevin Costello.

The film finds the perpetually fighting cat and mouse duo in New York. They make their way into a hotel that is set to host a high-profile wedding. Grace Moretz’s character Kayla hoodwinks her way into the position of event manager for the wedding. Chaos ensues as Kayla struggles to keep Tom and Jerry in check as the presence of a rodent could derail the whole thing and sink the reputation of the hotel.

Critics say the film won’t satisfy either adults (who perhaps loved Tom & Jerry as kids) or kids.

Rolling Stone’s David Fear wrote, “The actors got checks. The cat and mouse got to relive their glory days one last time, and no one called them Itchy or Scratchy, not once.”

RogerEbert.com’s Brian Tallerico wrote, “Will fail equally for adults who grew up on Tom & Jerry, and their kids who have never heard of these characters.

New York Times’ Jason Bailey wrote, “It’s all flop sweat, a sad, desperate attempt to make Tom and Jerry the one thing they never were: cool.”

Channel Awesome’s Doug Walker’s review was one of the mildly positive ones. He wrote, “As a cinematic comedy it’s bad, but as a Tom and Jerry cartoon it’s good, not great, but good. A mixed bag but I laughed enough at the slapstick to recommend it.”

Tom & Jerry released in India on February 19. On HBO Max in the US, it began streaming on February 26.