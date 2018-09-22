Todd Phillips teases an eerie-looking Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker

Todd Phillips recently revealed Joaquin Phoenix’s look as the Joker Todd Phillips recently revealed Joaquin Phoenix’s look as the Joker

Following a video and on-set pictures, filmmaker Todd Phillips recently revealed Joaquin Phoenix’s look as the Joker, this time in complete make-up. The 30-second video shared by official handles of Warner Brothers and Phillips shows the actor as Arthur and towards the end of the video, the familiar haunting smile of the Joker creeps in.

The video was shared along with a post that read, “Camera test (w/ sound). Joker.” One important thing to note about Phillip’s version of the movie is that it will be an origin story and will not be associated with the DC film universe, wherein Oscar-winner Jared Leto will continue to portray the character. Phillip’s version of the film will trace the rise of the Joker from a comedian to the Clown Prince of Crime.

Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, and Marc Maron are a few of the confirmed cast members of the movie. The film is reportedly being made on a budget of 55 million dollars. Joker’s synopsis says that it “centers around the iconic arch nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. Phillips’ exploration of a man disregarded by society is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.”

Phoenix had earlier spoken to The Collider about working on the film and had said, “Three or four years ago, I called my agent and said ‘Why don’t they want to take one of these characters and just make a lower budget film about it, a movie but a character study, and why not take one of the villains?’ And I thought, ‘You can’t do the Joker, because, you know, it’s just you can’t do that character, it’s just been done.’ So I was trying to think of other characters, and he said ‘I’ll set up a general meeting with Warner Bros.’ And I said ‘I’m not gonna go, I can’t go to a general meeting.’ So I completely forgot about it, and so then I heard about this idea, I was like, ‘Oh that’s so exciting, that’s the kind of experience I wanted to have, with a movie based on a comic character.’ I felt like you could get something on screen.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd