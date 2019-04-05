Tobey Maguire on Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: What I’ve seen, I’ve appreciated

His take on Spider-Man was well-received by the fans and actor Tobey Maguire says if offered he may give his nod to another superhero role in future.

The actor, played the web slinger in three films, first in 2002, again in 2004 and concluded his run in 2007. The first two were critical and commercial successes. The third got mixed reviews but performed well at the box office.

“I just don’t really have an ‘I would or wouldn’t do’ mind-set. I’ll just do whatever it is that comes that I feel called to, that may or may not fit in any kind of box,” Maguire told the Hollywood Reporter when asked about the possibility of getting back in a superhero suit.

Actor Andrew Garfield took over the role in 2012 with The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel. Currently Tom Holland plays Spider-Man and appeared in Captain America: Civil War (2016) before his own stand-alone, 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Maguire said he is happy with Garfield and Holland’s version of the superhero.

“What I’ve seen, I’ve appreciated. I like both of the actors a ton. I think they’re both super talented. I would just say I appreciated them and I like the actors. I like the choices,” he said.

Holland will reprise the role once more in Spider-Man: Far From Home, releasing on July 5.