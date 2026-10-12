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Tobey Maguire officiates ex-wife’s wedding to billionaire days after divorce. See pics
Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire officiated his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer's wedding to billionaire Geoff Ogunlesi, days after finalising their divorce.
Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire and his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer finalised their divorce a few weeks ago, after around a decade of separating. Days after their divorce, Jennifer tied the knot with billionaire music executive Geoff Ogunlesi on October 10. In fact, Tobey even officiated their wedding, which came as a surprise for fans. Several photos from the big day have been circulating on social media.
Jennifer and Geoff got married at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii. The ceremony was attended by many celebrities, including Rachel Zoe, Courteney Cox, Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos, Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa, Erin Foster, Kris Jenner and rapper Young Thug.
Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer officially parted ways on September 21, after 10 years of separation and six years after filing for divorce. The ex-couple got separated in October 2016 ending nine years of marriage. Tobey and Jennifer have two children, daughter Ruby Sweetheart, 19, and son Otis Tobias, 17, who were also present at their mother’s wedding to Geoff Ogunlesi.
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Despite the separation and divorce, Jennifer and Tobey have had a cordial relationship and continue to co-parent their children.
Meanwhile, Jennifer Meyer and Geoff Ogunlesi tied the knot months after they welcomed a baby girl. Meyer shared the happy news in a social media post on Father’s Day. Praising her partner Geoff in the adorable post, she wrote, “A perfect month with our perfect baby girl. We love you the most @geoffo212 Happy Father’s Day.”
Who is Geoff Ogunlesi?
Geoff Ogunlesi is the son of Nigerian billionaire lawyer and investment banker Adebayo Ogunlesi. He is the founder and CEO of The Ogunlesi Group, an entertainment and music management company based in Los Angeles. They manage artists like Young Thug, charlieonnafriday, Myles Frost and Alabama Barker.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Tobey Maguire will next be seen in the much-awaited MCU film Avengers: Doomsday. The movie is set to hit theatres on December 18, this year.
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