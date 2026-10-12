Tobey Maguire officiates ex-wife’s wedding to billionaire days after divorce. See pics 

Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire and his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer finalised their divorce a few weeks ago, after around a decade of separating. Days after their divorce, Jennifer tied the knot with billionaire music executive Geoff Ogunlesi on October 10. In fact, Tobey even officiated their wedding, which came as a surprise for fans. Several photos from the big day have been circulating on social media.

Jennifer and Geoff got married at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii. The ceremony was attended by many celebrities, including Rachel Zoe, Courteney Cox, Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos, Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa, Erin Foster, Kris Jenner and rapper Young Thug.