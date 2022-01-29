To All the Boys star Lana Condor gets engaged, calls herself the ‘luckiest woman alive’. Watch

Actor Lana Condor, best known for playing the central role in Netflix’s romantic-comedy series of films To All the Boys, got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, musician Anthony De La Torre. Lana shared dreamy photos with her beau, presumably captured after the engagement, and the video of her adorable reaction to the proposal.

As seen in the video, she is unable to keep her emotions in check and shows off her ring-adorned finger as the music plays in the background.

She wrote in the caption, “Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy & Timmy said it’s about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!”

As per reports, Lana, 24, and Anthony, 28, have been together for six years.

Apart from To All the Boys movies, she is also known for playing the role of Jubilee in the 2016 superhero film X-Men: Apocalypse, 2019’s Deadly Class, and 2019’s Alita: Battle Angel.

Lana further revealed that Anthony got the ring forged with a female-owned Vietnamese company. “The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over,” she added.