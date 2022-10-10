TJ Miller won’t work with Ryan Reynolds again due to this awkward moment on Deadpool set

American actor and comedian TJ Miller has made it clear that Marvel fans won’t be seeing him in the upcoming ‘Deadpool 3’ movie and the reason is Ryan Reynolds.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Miller, who played the title character’s close friend Weasel in the wildly popular 2016 original film and its subsequent 2018 sequel, was a recent guest on the ‘Adam Corolla Show’ podcast.

The actor during the show said that he has no plans to work again with Ryan Reynolds following what he described as an awkward on-set moment between them.

When host Adam Corolla asked Miller if he is close to Reynolds, who stars as the titular superhero in the movies, the guest replied, “I got along with him a lot better on the first Deadpool because he wasn’t a huge, huge movie star.”

Miller explained that he loves Reynolds “as a comedian” but that he felt Reynolds had changed after the phenomenal success of the first film.

“Would I work with him again? No, I would not work with him again. But I’ve said that about Michael Bay, and now we’re friends, and I would work with him again. But I think Michael Bay is different,” Miller said. Miller went on to say about Reynolds that “it’s weird that he hates me” and then described a tense moment during filming that he claims involved the star riffing as the acerbic Deadpool.

“We had a really weird moment on Deadpool where he said, ‘Let’s do one more take.’ And then as the character, he was horrifically mean to me as if I’m Weasel. So he was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition so that it’s funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie,’” said Miller.

He referred to the purported incident as “not a great experience for me” and recalled himself and other members of the film’s team being unsure of how to respond.

Miller, who said he never asked Reynolds about the moment, added that he doesn’t wish the franchise ill will but would have no intention of returning, although he also implied that he was not asked to return.

Filmmaker Shawn Levy’s forthcoming ‘Deadpool 3’ is set to mark the franchise’s entry into Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, following Tim Miller helming the first movie and David Leitch directing the second.