Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Timothy Olyphant, Justin Cornwell board Netflix action thriller Havoc

Gareth Evans, known for The Raid movies, is writing and directing Havoc as part of his recently announced deal to produce and direct films exclusively for Netflix for the next several years.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
June 29, 2021 1:18:07 pm
Timothy Olyphant and Justin CornwellFrom left, Hollywood actors Timothy Olyphant and Justin Cornwell. (Photos: Timothy Olyphant/Facebook, justin_cornwell/Instagram)

Justified star Timothy Olyphant, The Umbrella Academy actor Justin Cornwell, Last Night in Soho actor Jessie Mei Li and Malaysian actor Yeo Yann Yann have joined the cast of the Netflix film Havoc.

The trio joins Tom Hardy and Forest Whitaker in the action thriller set in the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong, reported Variety.

The story of Havoc revolves around a bruised detective who must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son, while unravelling a web of corruption and conspiracy.

Gareth Evans, known for The Raid movies, is writing and directing the film as part of his recently announced deal to produce and direct films exclusively for the streamer for the next several years.

Quelin Sepulveda, Boogie Nights actor Luis Guzman, Headshot star Sunny Pang, and UFC mixed martial artist Michelle Waterson round out the supporting cast.

Hardy and Evans are producing Havoc via One More One Productions, whereas Ed Talfan for Severn Screen and Aram Tertzakian for XYZ Films.

