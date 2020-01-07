Timothee Chalamet to play Bob Dylan in biopic from James Mangold

Timothee Chalamet will be seen playing Bob Dylan in upcoming James Mangold movie (Photo: Instagram/timotheechalamet). Timothee Chalamet will be seen playing Bob Dylan in upcoming James Mangold movie (Photo: Instagram/timotheechalamet).

Actor Timothee Chalamet is set to play legendary musician Bob Dylan in an untitled musical biopic from director James Mangold.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is based on the book Dylan Goes Electric by Elijah Wald.

The Fox Searchlight feature will chart the Nobel Prize winner’s switch from folk to rock music. Dylan is also attached to executive produce the project with Mangold. Jay Cocks penned the screenplay. Fox has secured the music rights as well.

Dylan’s longtime manager Jeff Rosen will produce with Mangold, Veritas Entertainment Group’s Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen, as well as Automatik’s Fred Berger and The Picture Company’s Alex Heineman. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Andrew Rona will exec produce.

This will be another biopic for Mangold after racing drama Ford v Ferrari.

Chalamet’s latest release was Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. The actor will next be seen in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune remake and The French Dispatch, directed by Wes Anderson.

In 2007’s I’m Not There, six actors — Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Marcus Carl Franklin, Richard Gere, Heath Ledger and Ben Whishaw — famously depicted different facets of Dylan’s public personas.

