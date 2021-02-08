scorecardresearch
Monday, February 08, 2021
Timothee Chalamet is Edward Scissorhands’ son in this Cadillac ad

Timothee Chalamet's Scissorhands Junior is a morose boy who cannot do basic tasks without a degree of difficulty.

Written by Kshitij Rawat | New Delhi | February 8, 2021 12:45:38 pm
Timothee Chalamet, cadillac ad, Timothee Chalamet cadillacTimothee Chalamet's Scissorhands Junior is a morose boy who cannot do basic tasks without a degree of difficulty. (Photo: Cadillac/YouTube)

In an advertisement for American automobile manufacturer Cadillac’s electric car LYRIQ, Timothee Chalamet has donned the role of a boy with scissors for hands. No, not that one, says Winona Ryder, referring to Johnny Depp’s Edward Scissorhands. This one, she says, is her son.

Chalamet’s Scissorhands Junior is a morose boy who cannot do basic tasks without a degree of difficulty. He cannot just brush his hands on a chain link fence, for example, as his ‘tentacles’ get stuck into the links.

All seems lost until Winona, presumably reprising the role of Kim Boggs, introduces him to the shiny new electric vehicle.

The boy gives it a whirl, and loves the experience of the car’s hands-free driving technology.

“And Edgar drove off into the sunset,” says Winona.

The advertisement is hilarious in an understated way.

Edward Scissorhands, a fantasy romance film released in 1990, was directed by Tim Burton. The film marked the beginning of Burton’s long and fruitful partnership with Johnny Depp.

Depp’s titular character was a humanoid who was unfinished and thus had scissor blades for hands.

Edward Scissorhands was made on a 20 million dollars budget and collected more than four times that amount.

