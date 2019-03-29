Tim Burton: Dumbo is about people who are treated differently

Tim Burton is back with Dumbo, Disney’s live-action remake of the 1941 animated feature that also expands upon the original’s story. The story is about a baby elephant in a circus who has the unique ability to fly.

Unlike the animated feature, the remake is said to focus on the human characters instead of just the little pachyderm.

Talking about Dumbo, Tim Burton said, “I thought it offered a way to tell that story in a framework that expanded it, but without redoing the original. I just liked the take on it. It was simple, with an emotional simplicity, and didn’t interfere with the basic thought line of the original.”

Burton also expounded upon the reason why the story is so appealing. He said, “It is a very sweet story. The idea of a flying elephant is such a simple story. I think that is why it is quite popular and affected people so much, because of how primal and basic it is.”

Dumbo is set in 1919 when circuses were one of the primary means of community entertainment.

The ace filmmaker said, “The idea of running away to join the circus is a feeling that has always stuck with me. I never really liked the circus with the captive animals, the clowns, the uncomfortable death-defying acts and—did I mention?—the clowns! But I understood the idea of it, joining a weird family of outcasts who don’t fit in with normal society—people who are treated differently. That is what Dumbo is about.”

Dumbo has a strong cast. It reunites Tim Burton with Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito, with whom he has worked in many films. It also stars Colin Farrell, Eva Green and Alan Arkin.

Dumbo releases in India on March 29.