Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Tim Allen to return as Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story 5

Tim Allen has been the voice of the popular animated character Buzz Lightyear since the 1995 debut of the franchise. However, last year's Lightyear had Chris Evans voicing the titular hero.

Tim Allen and Buzz LightyearTim Allen took to his Twitter handle and revealed that he will voice cast for Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story 5. (Photo: ofctimallen/Twitter)
Hollywood veteran Tim Allen has confirmed his return as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5. Allen has been the voice of the popular animated character Buzz Lightyear since the 1995 debut of the franchise. Last year’s Lightyear, which was billed as the original story of the character, had Chris Evans voicing the titular hero. The film had a dull run and many fans felt Allen’s absence.

Allen announced his participation in the upcoming movie on Twitter. “See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond!” he tweeted alongside a photo of Buzz Lightyear.

Disney CEO Bob Iger recently shared that a fifth installment in the Toy Story franchise was in the works. Toy Story 4 came out in 2020 and won the Academy Award for best animated feature.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 11:34 IST
