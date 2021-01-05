scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Tiffany Haddish to star in big screen adaptation of Landscape With Invisible Hand

Landscape with Invisible Hand depicts a near future in which an alien species known as the Vuvv has taken over Earth.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | January 5, 2021 2:46:30 pm
tiffany haddishTiffany Haddish to star in sci-fi film Landscape With Invisible Hand. (Photo: Tiffany Haddish/Instagram)

Actor-comic Tiffany Haddish is in final negotiations to star in the big screen adaptation of Landscape With Invisible Hand.

The film is based on National Book Award winner MT Anderson’s novel of the same name, reported Deadline.

Cory Finley, director of the Emmy-winning feature drama Bad Education, is writing and helming the sci-fi picture.

Plan B and Annapurna Pictures landed the rights of the book in 2017, developed together and brought the project to MGM Studios.

Haddish’s breakthrough role came with the comedy film, Girls Trip, released in 2017.

She has earned an Emmy as a guest host on Saturday Night Live and her Netflix special Black Mitzvah received Emmy and Grammy nominations as well.

