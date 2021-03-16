Tiffany Haddish’s reaction to her historic Grammy win is one of 2021’s most empowering TV moments

Comedian and TV host Tiffany Haddish became the first Black woman to win a Grammy in the Best Comedy Album category since Whoopi “EGOT” Goldberg in 1986. And when she found out she was busy on the sets, taping her latest episode of Kids Say the Darndest Things.

“How I found out I won a Grammy while working on @KidsSayDarndest I am so Honored to share with the kids. Full situation is on my YouTube page,” tweeted Tiffany, after winning the coveted award for her special Black Mitzvah.

In the video, she is explaining to the kids on the show how happy she was to have Grammy nominations to her name. And she is overwhelmed with a sense of disbelief when her producer tells her that she just won Grammy. “I just won a Grammy? Are you serious?”, she asks before she gets teary-eyed.

How I found out I won a Grammy while working on @KidsSayDarndest I am so Honored to share with the kids. Full situation is on my YouTube page. pic.twitter.com/pYzmt4nIgo — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) March 15, 2021

“Can I tell you why I’m crying?” Haddish explains to kids. “It’s a lot of bumpy roads that you cross. It’s a lot of times you feel like well, am I doing the right thing? Is this good enough? Am I good enough? Am I strong enough to do this job? And you just have to believe in yourself as much as you can, and against all odds, you say, ‘You know what, I’ma just put my best foot forward and I’m gonna give the world the best that I got.’ Anything is possible.”

Well, it is easily one of the best moments on television in 2021. And it was surely an empowering moment for those two little girls on stage with Tiffany.