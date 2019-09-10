Indian cinema has more to offer than Bollywood: TIFF artistic director Cameron Bailey

Indian film industry has a lot to offer and Bollywood is just a small part of it, says Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), artistic director Cameron Bailey.

During India Breakfast Networking session, hosted by Information and Broadcasting Ministry on the side-line of its participation at TIFF, Bailey praised India for making cinema in different styles, languages and flavours.

He highlighted the richness of Indian cinema with different styles, languages and regional flavours which are reflected in the large scale musicals, animations, serious dramas, comedies and other genres of films produced in the country.

Bailey also stated that there is no country in the world that makes films like India does.

At the session, the Indian Delegation apprised the participants about friendly policy initiatives and framework for filming in India and also on the process and procedure for obtaining clearance for shooting through single window mechanism at Film Facilitation Office.

The delegation also explored collaboration and partnerships for the golden jubilee edition of IFFI 2019 and invited the people from world cinema to be a part of the celebrations in Goa this November.

As a part of policy outreach, the delegation met Canadian Government officials including Karen Thorne-Stone, President & CEO, Ontario Creates; Ms Prem Gill, CEO, Creative BC; Ms Francesca Accinelli, Director, Promotion and Communication, Telefilm Canada; Ms Jocelyn Girard, Director, Film & Video Policy & Programs Cultural Industry, Canadian Heritage; Melissa Amer, Deputy Director, Canada Media Fund, Telefilm Canada.

In the meeting, it was decided to take proactive measures to facilitate co-productions between India and Canada.